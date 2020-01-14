Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,144 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh accounts for approximately 0.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,128,000 after purchasing an additional 639,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,711,000 after acquiring an additional 549,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 924,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,179,000 after acquiring an additional 252,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 237,263 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 61.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after acquiring an additional 217,498 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.46.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $339,074.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,596.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,678,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at $18,119,468.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.39. 421,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

