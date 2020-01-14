Game.com Trading Up 20.6% Over Last Week (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Game.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, BitForex, Bibox and HADAX. During the last week, Game.com has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Game.com alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.04 or 0.06087333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035358 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127675 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Game.com Profile

GTC is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official website for Game.com is game.com. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.