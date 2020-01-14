Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) PT Raised to GBX 7,000

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Games Workshop Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,750 ($62.48) price target on the stock.

Games Workshop Group stock opened at GBX 6,650 ($87.48) on Tuesday. Games Workshop Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,785 ($36.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,314.85 ($83.07). The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 33.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,963.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,054.08.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,022 ($66.06) per share, with a total value of £5,373.54 ($7,068.59).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

