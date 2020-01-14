Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Raises Dividend to GBX 45 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GAW stock traded up GBX 585 ($7.70) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,960 ($91.55). The company had a trading volume of 372,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,393. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,785 ($36.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,314.85 ($83.07). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,963.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,054.08.

Several analysts have commented on GAW shares. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Games Workshop Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,750 ($62.48) price target on the stock.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 107 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,022 ($66.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,373.54 ($7,068.59).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

