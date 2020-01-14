GameStop (NYSE:GME) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

GameStop (NYSE:GME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.12% from the company’s current price.

GME has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

GME stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,863,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Complex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $1,262,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $2,225,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Company acquired a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,063,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

