Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Update

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 35,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPS. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

Get GAP alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of GAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of GAP by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GAP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GAP by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPS opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.