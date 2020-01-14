GAPS Price Reaches $6.55 on Major Exchanges (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, GAPS has traded up 4% against the dollar. One GAPS token can now be bought for about $6.55 or 0.00075255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $65.48 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00053511 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,655.64 or 0.99560672 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00054849 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000331 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

