Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires 115,000 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 115.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. New Residential Investment comprises 1.2% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of New Residential Investment worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRZ. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 55,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 103,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.08. New Residential Investment Corp has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $18.50 target price on New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

