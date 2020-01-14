Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Buys 86,552 Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 173.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,552 shares during the period. WillScot makes up about 0.9% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of WillScot worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 1,505.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

WSC traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.22. 26,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,672. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Corp has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $272.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. WillScot’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.