Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,000. Taylor Morrison Home comprises approximately 2.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Taylor Morrison Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 212.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of TMHC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. 55,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,396. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

