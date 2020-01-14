Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International makes up about 2.6% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Tempur Sealy International worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,277,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,195,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $197,777,000.00. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $3,607,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,425,653.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,659,640 shares of company stock valued at $400,067,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.80. The company had a trading volume of 41,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,860. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $92.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPX shares. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.