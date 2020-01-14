Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Increases Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. NCR accounts for 1.9% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of NCR worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 11.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 31.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,325,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,833,000 after acquiring an additional 318,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,619,000 after acquiring an additional 390,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

In other news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $387,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.65.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

