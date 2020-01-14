Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Makes New $5.21 Million Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.9% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 23,419 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

ABT stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $85.60. 5,705,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,665. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.13 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

