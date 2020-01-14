Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.4% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $41,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,029,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.