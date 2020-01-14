Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000. Facebook makes up about 1.8% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 42,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.37.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $23,700,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock worth $256,885,137. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $219.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,518,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.27 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $632.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

