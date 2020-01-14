Gas (GAS) Market Capitalization Tops $11.18 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and $3.39 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00012573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx, Switcheo Network, Koinex, Bitbns, Binance, Poloniex, Coinnest, Bitinka, DragonEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

