Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) to Issue GBX 2.90 Dividend

Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GTLY traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 201 ($2.64). 294,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Gateley has a twelve month low of GBX 139.98 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 206 ($2.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 169.08.

Separately, FinnCap raised their price target on Gateley from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 252 ($3.31) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

