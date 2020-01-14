Gateley (LON:GTLY) PT Raised to GBX 252 at FinnCap

Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its target price upped by FinnCap from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 252 ($3.31) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.41% from the company’s current price.

LON:GTLY opened at GBX 204.20 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 169.08. The company has a market capitalization of $231.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. Gateley has a 1-year low of GBX 139.98 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 206 ($2.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

