Gemini Dollar Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $19.05 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00011187 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, Bibox and The Rock Trading.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.03709041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00188253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00126103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,909,520 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

