Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.35. Generac reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 43,848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Generac by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.14. 385,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,936. Generac has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

