Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Up 10.8% in December

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $704.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 837.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Genesco by 12.5% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Genesco by 18.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genesco during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

