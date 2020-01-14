Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Apollo Global Management makes up about 1.6% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,399,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 88,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

