Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,189 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Semtech accounts for approximately 1.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SMTC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.98. 112,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,251.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $466,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $2,941,135. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

