Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.19 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.88. The stock had a trading volume of 312,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,406. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $95.07 and a 12 month high of $116.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.