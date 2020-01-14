Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,915 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,895 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 164,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,535,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,983,000 after buying an additional 156,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,173,000 after buying an additional 124,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,338. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.