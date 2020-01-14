Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Down 10.8% in December

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

In other Genesis Energy news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 30,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $569,848.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 19,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $377,941.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,058.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. 838,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,600. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -269.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.