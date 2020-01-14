Genesis Vision Reaches Market Cap of $4.06 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $776,968.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00010389 BTC on popular exchanges including Ovis, Hotbit, Binance and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.37 or 0.04526382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00190610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132616 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC, Ovis and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

