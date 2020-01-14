GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell Sells 2,000 Shares

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $10,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,672.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 468,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.69. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $268.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.15.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 239.16%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

