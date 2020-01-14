GenWealth Group Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,780 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000.

SPYV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,212. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $35.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2121 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

