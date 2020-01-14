GenWealth Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 198,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $60.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.6173 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

