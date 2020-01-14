GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases 41,574 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,574 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 867.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. 416,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,578. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.