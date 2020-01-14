GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases 998 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $257.95 and a 1-year high of $329.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

