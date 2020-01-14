George Demetri Sells 568 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $48,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

George Demetri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, George Demetri sold 1,705 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $137,405.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,281,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,861,000 after buying an additional 321,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,621,000 after purchasing an additional 710,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,256,000 after purchasing an additional 305,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,537,000 after purchasing an additional 194,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19,169.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,755 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

