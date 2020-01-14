GET Protocol (GET) Price Tops $0.34

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $32,930.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003903 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GET Protocol

GET is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

