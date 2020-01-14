Gexan Market Cap Hits $83,509.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded up 206.6% against the dollar. Gexan has a total market cap of $83,509.00 and approximately $5,991.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00050761 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.49 or 0.00954636 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00032224 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00200485 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005044 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00077658 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001664 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,776,073 coins and its circulating supply is 2,453,280 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

