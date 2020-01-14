Giant (GIC) Market Cap Achieves $80,346.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges including $5.63, $20.33, $24.71 and $7.59. In the last week, Giant has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Giant has a market cap of $80,346.00 and approximately $2,723.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00194665 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002751 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,795,371 coins and its circulating supply is 6,795,367 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.98, $10.42, $24.71, $11.91, $31.10, $33.89, $20.33, $7.59, $13.92, $50.68, $70.83 and $5.63. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

