GINcoin Reaches Market Cap of $63,450.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $63,450.00 and approximately $1,644.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,710.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.23 or 0.01785132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.01 or 0.03828002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00650140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00700152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00076472 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00505121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,023,948 coins and its circulating supply is 8,023,938 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

