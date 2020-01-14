GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, December 6th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $46.98 and a 52-week high of $63.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

