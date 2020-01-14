GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $46.98 and a 1-year high of $63.09.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

