Glencore (LON:GLEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target (up previously from GBX 242 ($3.18)) on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.47 ($3.60).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 244.65 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 235.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

