Global Currency Reserve (GCR) 1-Day Volume Tops $14,654.00

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $14,654.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00021447 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005199 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve (CRYPTO:GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,841,203 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide.

According to CryptoCompare, “Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty “

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

