Global Social Chain (GSC) Hits One Day Volume of $93,436.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $93,436.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Rfinex, HADAX and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Indodax and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

