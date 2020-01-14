Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLUU. Stephens downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $817.86 million, a PE ratio of -73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,010,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,810,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 1,558.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 1,193,594 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,885,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 703,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

