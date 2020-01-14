GoByte Market Capitalization Achieves $476,463.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 128.9% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $476,463.00 and $11,301.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000115 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,696,200 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.