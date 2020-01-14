Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GOCO has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 121.50 ($1.60).

Shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock opened at GBX 100.24 ($1.32) on Tuesday. Gocompare.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.21. The company has a market capitalization of $419.56 million and a P/E ratio of 21.33.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 84,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £84,322 ($110,920.81).

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

