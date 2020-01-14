GoHelpFund Market Cap Hits $20,341.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $20,341.00 and approximately $29,271.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.40 or 0.03675137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

