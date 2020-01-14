Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

GMLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 171,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Golar LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $594.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

