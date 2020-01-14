GoldCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $728,864.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $728,864.00 and approximately $412.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. In the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00646795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009089 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

