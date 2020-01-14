GoldFund One Day Volume Tops $866.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $230,029.00 and $866.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00044389 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004675 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000585 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000145 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000145 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,905,253 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

