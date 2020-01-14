Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,756 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 15.5% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,101,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,611 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,569,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,001 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,096,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,870,000 after acquiring an additional 401,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 139.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,844,000 after acquiring an additional 290,029 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,263. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

